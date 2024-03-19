Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

GORO stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.19.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,514,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,246,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 75,259 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 580,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

