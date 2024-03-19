Graeme Yorston Acquires 475 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Yorston acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 665 ($8.47) per share, for a total transaction of £3,158.75 ($4,021.32).

Paragon Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 660.50 ($8.41). 610,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,018.18, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 671.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 578.74. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 439.18 ($5.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 724 ($9.22).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,606.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAG

About Paragon Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.