GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 12,600,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $492,222.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,368,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,023,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,213,015 shares of company stock valued at $11,403,595. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,982,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,571,000 after buying an additional 103,691 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 911,319 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $1,843,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

EAF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. 1,283,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,709. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 41.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GrafTech International will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

