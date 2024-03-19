Grassi Investment Management Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $537.04. The company had a trading volume of 214,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,590. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $547.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.