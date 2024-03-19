Grassi Investment Management Buys 3,925 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.1% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $10.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.49. The stock had a trading volume of 47,743,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,711,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,743 shares of company stock valued at $56,894,968 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

