Grassi Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Grassi Investment Management cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,344,000 after buying an additional 634,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in Shopify by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 299,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,750,000 after purchasing an additional 377,901 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.02. 2,675,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,268,901. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of 849.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.41. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.