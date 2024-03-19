Grassi Investment Management Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 3.5% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $33,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $127.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,860. The firm has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

