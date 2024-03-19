Grassi Investment Management Has $2.11 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,450 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRE. City Holding Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 28,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 765.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 45,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 39,966 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $47.63. 3,721,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,047,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

