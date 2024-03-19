Grassi Investment Management Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $438.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,422,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,740,484. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $428.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.46. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $302.01 and a one year high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.