Grassi Investment Management Has $546,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.06. 144,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.34 and its 200-day moving average is $112.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $120.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

