Grassi Investment Management Has $6.42 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,861 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $360,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $235.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average is $168.09.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

