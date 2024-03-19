Grassi Investment Management Lowers Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 191,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 114,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 62,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STWD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 441,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STWD. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

