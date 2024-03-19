Grassi Investment Management Purchases 620 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.4% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,537,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.30. The company has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.05, a PEG ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

