Grassi Investment Management Raises Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 0.12% of LendingClub worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in LendingClub by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LendingClub by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. 237,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.98.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

