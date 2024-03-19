Grassi Investment Management Sells 150 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grassi Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.82. 1,025,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,141. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $385.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.76.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

