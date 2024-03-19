Grassi Investment Management Takes $225,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of U. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Unity Software by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Unity Software stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,512,327. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.44. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $102,014.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 397,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,905,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,435,602.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $102,014.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 397,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,905,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,293 shares of company stock worth $11,219,158 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

