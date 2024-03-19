GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) to Release Earnings on Monday

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 25th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:GHG traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

