Grin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $310,017.03 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $6.49 million and $310,017.03 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,490.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.50 or 0.00577943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00124914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00044793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.44 or 0.00209857 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00049749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00116298 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

