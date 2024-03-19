GSG Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.29. The stock had a trading volume of 309,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $385.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.19 and its 200 day moving average is $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.76.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

