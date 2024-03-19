GSG Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.49. The stock had a trading volume of 965,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,445. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $237.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

