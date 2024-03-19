GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $43.84.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. Research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

