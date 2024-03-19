Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.40. Gulf Island Fabrication has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $115.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 122.2% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.