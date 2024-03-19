H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on FUL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

In related news, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,067,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,067,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,020,373.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,282.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,357. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FUL opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

