Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $194.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.46. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hallador Energy by 760.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,703 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hallador Energy by 1,671.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 809,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hallador Energy by 312.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 287,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy by 103.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 245,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,236,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

