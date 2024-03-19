Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires Shares of 16,894 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,894 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,952,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,447. The company has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

