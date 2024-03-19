Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.45. 1,466,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,059. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $248.55. The firm has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.29 and a 200 day moving average of $214.77.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

