Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,096 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,914,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,630,395. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.28 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.