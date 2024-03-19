Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $2,595,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 135,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 44,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded down $11.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.55. The company had a trading volume of 74,187,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,223,656. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $287.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,743 shares of company stock valued at $56,894,968 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

