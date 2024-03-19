Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 0.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.1 %

ICE traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $95.66 and a one year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

