Harbor Group Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

