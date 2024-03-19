Harbor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $237,000.

REET stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

