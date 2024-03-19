Harbor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCZ opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.