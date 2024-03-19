Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Update

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 14th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Harmonic Stock Up 1.4 %

HLIT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 377,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,955. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Harmonic

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $1,291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $201,738.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,917,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 104,061 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in Harmonic by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,968,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 748,493 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 932,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 520,369 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 119,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.