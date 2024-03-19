Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.02 Per Share

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Harworth Group Trading Up 0.4 %
HWG opened at GBX 135 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £437.56 million, a P/E ratio of -918.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 115.51. Harworth Group has a 52-week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.28 ($1.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.
