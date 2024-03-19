Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 155,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 191,349 shares.The stock last traded at $59.70 and had previously closed at $59.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

