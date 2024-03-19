HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Down 5.7% in February

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 962,100 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCI shares. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. William Blair raised HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

HCI Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,966,000 after buying an additional 50,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,633,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 375.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

HCI traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $110.07. 242,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,152. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $117.65. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock's fifty day moving average is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average is $79.00.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Articles

