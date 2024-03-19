Head-To-Head Analysis: Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) versus Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS)

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -1.68% Stryve Foods -90.13% -158.05% -44.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oxus Acquisition and Stryve Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryve Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stryve Foods has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 561.16%. Given Stryve Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Oxus Acquisition.

28.3% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and Stryve Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -32.86 Stryve Foods $29.95 million 0.10 -$33.14 million ($8.54) -0.14

Oxus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stryve Foods. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryve Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxus Acquisition beats Stryve Foods on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Oxus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails. The company distributes its products through retail channels, including grocery, club stores, and other retail outlets; convenience store; mass merchants; and directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as directly to consumer through the Amazon and Walmart platforms. Stryve Foods, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

