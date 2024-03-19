Head to Head Comparison: Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) & Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Manchester United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves $640.67 million 3.92 -$125.29 million N/A N/A Manchester United $780.89 million 2.98 -$34.55 million ($0.11) -128.36

Manchester United has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanta Braves.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A Manchester United -1.98% -12.29% -0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atlanta Braves and Manchester United, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 0 0 1 0 3.00 Manchester United 0 1 0 0 2.00

Manchester United has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.73%. Given Manchester United’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of Manchester United shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlanta Braves beats Manchester United on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. It also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing; and other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, it operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,240 seats, as well as invests in properties. The company was formerly known as Manchester United Ltd. changed its name to Manchester United plc in August 2012. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

