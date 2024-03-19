Head-To-Head Comparison: DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) vs. EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of DriveItAway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get DriveItAway alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DriveItAway and EpicQuest Education Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DriveItAway $2.19 million 3.36 $320,000.00 N/A N/A EpicQuest Education Group International $5.71 million 2.06 -$6.76 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

DriveItAway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EpicQuest Education Group International.

DriveItAway has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DriveItAway and EpicQuest Education Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DriveItAway -59.80% N/A -65.32% EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DriveItAway and EpicQuest Education Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DriveItAway 0 0 0 0 N/A EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

EpicQuest Education Group International beats DriveItAway on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DriveItAway

(Get Free Report)

DriveItAway Inc. develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

(Get Free Report)

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student catering services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University; offers educational programs related to kinesiology and recreation education; and organizes sports-related entertainment projects. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for DriveItAway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveItAway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.