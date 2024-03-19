Head to Head Contrast: Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) versus Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Free Report) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Jaguar Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 53.02 -$4.09 million N/A N/A Jaguar Mining $142.50 million 0.91 $21.44 million $0.22 7.45

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Lexaria Bioscience.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lexaria Bioscience and Jaguar Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -1,046.77% -157.62% -148.09% Jaguar Mining 12.20% 7.53% 5.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jaguar Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Lexaria Bioscience on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

