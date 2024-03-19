Head-To-Head Review: Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) versus Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Mobix Labs alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Mobix Labs and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobix Labs N/A -20.85% 1.82% Amkor Technology 5.53% 9.37% 5.39%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobix Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Amkor Technology 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mobix Labs and Amkor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $33.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.14%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than Mobix Labs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Mobix Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 59.7% of Mobix Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobix Labs and Amkor Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobix Labs $280,000.00 185.28 $940,000.00 N/A N/A Amkor Technology $6.50 billion 1.17 $359.81 million $1.46 21.18

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Mobix Labs.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Mobix Labs on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobix Labs

(Get Free Report)

Mobix Labs, Inc. provides connectivity solutions for mmWave 5G and high-bandwidth cable networks. Its products include true xero active optical cables, helps in fiber optic connectivity; true 5G chipset, and FR4 PCB antenna series, provides solutions to automotive, small cells, repeaters, access points, industrial IoT, medical, and consumer products; and Mobix labs technology, provides next generation 5G telecommunications services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage. The company also provides wafer-level CSP packages for power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, radar, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages used in power management, transceivers, radar, and specialty silicon; silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure; leadframe packages for electronic devices and mixed-signal applications; and substrate-based wirebond packages used to connect a die to a substrate. In addition, it offers micro-electro-mechanical systems packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electromechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid-state drives. Further, the company provides wafer, package, and system level test services, as well as burn-in test and test development services. It serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobix Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobix Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.