Head-To-Head Survey: Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) vs. Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and Metro One Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A N/A Metro One Telecommunications -6,791.14% -348.73% -97.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Anghami shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Anghami has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 4.5, suggesting that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Anghami and Metro One Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anghami and Metro One Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami $48.48 million N/A -$61.02 million N/A N/A Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 10.72 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

Metro One Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anghami.

Summary

Anghami beats Metro One Telecommunications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

