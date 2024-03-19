Hermez Network Price Down 2% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $152.61 million and approximately $99,615.03 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00006542 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006177 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00027178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00015078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001601 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,899.35 or 1.00081829 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010663 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.56 or 0.00146531 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.20108932 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $63,467.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.