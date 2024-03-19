HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00.

DINO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE DINO opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $81,253,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.