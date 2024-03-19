Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Price Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hibbett traded as high as $72.26 and last traded at $72.25. Approximately 142,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 218,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.02.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Hibbett by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $853.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

