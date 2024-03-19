Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HFRO opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.