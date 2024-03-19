Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HKMPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.48.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of HKMPY stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75.
