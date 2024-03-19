HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $631.54.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $599.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.34. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $380.49 and a 12-month high of $660.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,488 shares of company stock worth $11,527,258. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 56 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

