Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Sells C$46,446.75 in Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.14. 553,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,725. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.89.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7080232 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.40.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

