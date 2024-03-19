Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ HUMA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. 547,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $369.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Humacyte from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Humacyte by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Humacyte by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

